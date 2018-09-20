French official: EU, Britain must re-open talks on future economy plans

Britain and the European Union will have to discuss again plans for a future economic partnership after Brexit because the two sides have failed so far to find a “landing point” for an agreement, a French official said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The official from President Emmanuel Macron’s Elysee Palace also said the unity of the EU’s 27 other leaders was holding in the talks to end Britain’s membership of the bloc, and that a November summit should not be set in stone, as the two sides should make as much progress as possible by October.

