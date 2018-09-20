French official: EU, Britain must re-open talks on future economy plans

20 September 2018 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

Britain and the European Union will have to discuss again plans for a future economic partnership after Brexit because the two sides have failed so far to find a “landing point” for an agreement, a French official said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The official from President Emmanuel Macron’s Elysee Palace also said the unity of the EU’s 27 other leaders was holding in the talks to end Britain’s membership of the bloc, and that a November summit should not be set in stone, as the two sides should make as much progress as possible by October.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU says Facebook must comply with EU consumer rules by end-2018 or face sanctions
Europe 12:29
U.S. soy seizes EU market, bolstering Trump trade deal
Europe 09:48
Slovenia PM: chance of autumn Brexit deal if Britain backs it
Other News 19 September 21:29
Rouhani, Macron to meet in NY – French official
Politics 19 September 18:49
Amazon's use of merchant data under EU microscope
US 19 September 18:06
UK inflation unexpectedly leaps to 6-month high in August
Europe 19 September 17:06
Latest
Trump says OPEC 'monopoly' must get prices down
Oil&Gas 16:42
Uzbekistan expects accessing Europe, Middle East via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
Economy news 16:25
Azerbaijani police may start using drones
ICT 16:23
Turkey discloses opening date of new highway
Economy news 16:23
Eduard Mukhametov: More than 80 thousand people in Azerbaijan are regular daily customers of LUKOIL
Oil&Gas 16:05
Azerbaijani oil prices vary
Oil&Gas 15:51
New switches being laid at Azerbaijan’s Sangachal, Goran railway stations (PHOTO)
Business 15:47
South's Moon: North Korea's Kim wants second Trump summit to spur denuclearization
Other News 15:34
Japanese financing agency studies projects in Turkmenistan
Economy news 15:33