UK foreign minister Hunt says confident parliament will pass any Brexit deal

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday the government was confident parliament would back a Brexit deal agreed by Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Union, Reuters reports.

Many lawmakers in May’s ruling Conservative Party have voiced strong objections to her Brexit proposals, raising suggestions that even if she strikes a deal with EU leaders, the agreement will be rejected by parliament.

“We are confident if we can get the support of the European Union, ultimately it would get through parliament,” Hunt told the BBC in Myanmar, adding there would be no second plebiscite on Brexit.

“People will be very angry indeed if we had a second referendum and it’s certainly not the government’s policy,” he said.

