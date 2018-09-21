Ukrainian parliament adding NATO, EU aspirations into Constitution

21 September 2018 01:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday took the first step toward including into Constitution Ukraine's intention to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) as the lawmakers voted to send the corresponding draft law to the Constitutional Court.

The move was supported by 321 votes in favor, surpassing the minimum of 300 required, according to a statement on the parliament's website.

If the draft law on the constitutional amendments is approved by the Constitutional Court, it would be put on the final vote in the parliament.

The draft legislation on adding into the Constitution Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the EU was submitted to parliament by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko earlier this month.

Iryna Lutsenko, the Ukrainian president's representative in the parliament, said that the draft legislation envisages amending the Constitution's preamble, three articles, and transitional provisions.

In 2014, when pro-West authorities came to power in Ukraine, Kiev abandoned its multilateral policy and set a course toward European integration. Furthermore, the parliament revoked Ukraine's non-aligned status, paving the way for its membership in military blocs.

Over the past four years, Ukraine has strengthened cooperation with the EU and increased interactions with NATO, but neither organization has promised Kiev near-term membership prospects.

Legislation can be enshrined in the Ukrainian Constitution with the support of at least 300 lawmakers in the 450-seat parliament.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets NATO deputy secretary general (PHOTO)
Politics 20 September 17:59
UK foreign minister Hunt says confident parliament will pass any Brexit deal
Europe 20 September 17:53
Azerbaijani president receives NATO deputy secretary general
Politics 20 September 17:46
French official: EU, Britain must re-open talks on future economy plans
Europe 20 September 14:54
EU says Facebook must comply with EU consumer rules by end-2018 or face sanctions
Europe 20 September 12:29
U.S. soy seizes EU market, bolstering Trump trade deal
Europe 20 September 09:48
Latest
Putin, Security Council discuss servicemen security in Syria after Il-20 crash
Russia 02:59
More than 200 people feared drowned after ferry sinks in Tanzania's Lake Victoria: government
Other News 00:59
Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 20 September 23:55
Four General Electric power turbines shut down in U.S. due to blade issue
US 20 September 23:37
US keen to continue co-op with Azerbaijan - military attache
Politics 20 September 21:22
Tender: Uzbek airport seeking translation services
Tenders 20 September 20:55
Bulgaria shows great interest in Azerbaijan’s global projects (PHOTO)
Politics 20 September 20:17
Ministry talks linking energy systems of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20 September 20:06
Uzbekistan Airways, Dubai Air Transport Association mull co-op
Tourism 20 September 19:44