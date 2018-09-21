Ukrainian parliament adding NATO, EU aspirations into Constitution

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday took the first step toward including into Constitution Ukraine's intention to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) as the lawmakers voted to send the corresponding draft law to the Constitutional Court.

The move was supported by 321 votes in favor, surpassing the minimum of 300 required, according to a statement on the parliament's website.

If the draft law on the constitutional amendments is approved by the Constitutional Court, it would be put on the final vote in the parliament.

The draft legislation on adding into the Constitution Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the EU was submitted to parliament by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko earlier this month.

Iryna Lutsenko, the Ukrainian president's representative in the parliament, said that the draft legislation envisages amending the Constitution's preamble, three articles, and transitional provisions.

In 2014, when pro-West authorities came to power in Ukraine, Kiev abandoned its multilateral policy and set a course toward European integration. Furthermore, the parliament revoked Ukraine's non-aligned status, paving the way for its membership in military blocs.

Over the past four years, Ukraine has strengthened cooperation with the EU and increased interactions with NATO, but neither organization has promised Kiev near-term membership prospects.

Legislation can be enshrined in the Ukrainian Constitution with the support of at least 300 lawmakers in the 450-seat parliament.

