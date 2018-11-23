Spanish PM Again Threatens to Veto Brexit Deal After Talks With May

23 November 2018 05:38 (UTC+04:00)

Spain will proceed with its promise to vote down the provisional UK-EU agreement on the UK withdrawal from the bloc at the upcoming meeting of EU27 leaders unless Madrid's interests are taken into account in the document, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, Sputnik reported.

"After my conversation with Theresa May, our positions remain far away. My Government will always defend the interests of Spain. If there are no changes, we will veto Brexit," Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

Madrid has been threatening to veto the deal unless it is amended to incorporate provisions for direct UK-Spanish talks on the issue of the disputed Gibraltar Peninsula. On Wednesday, Sanchez held talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, after which she expressed confidence that the Brexit deal would be endorsed at the Sunday meeting.

Gibraltar, which is claimed by Spain, is a British Overseas Territory. At the 2016 referendum, it overwhelmingly voted to stay in the European Union, however, it will have to leave the bloc together with the United Kingdom in March 2019.

Despite Madrid's opposition to the Brexit deal, the draft political declaration on the future relations of the United Kingdom and the European Union after Brexit was agreed at the level of negotiators and in general at the political level on Thursday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Spain's premier to break ice in Cuba after three decades
Europe 00:59
Spanish Enagás closes sale of its stake in Swedegas
Oil&Gas 22 November 09:58
UK moving closer to Iran to compensate Brexit costs: expert
Economy news 22 November 09:12
UAE jails UK academic for life for spying, Britain says ties will be hurt
Arab World 21 November 16:28
Britain's May seeks to cut deal on future EU ties in Brussels
Europe 21 November 16:15
Merkel hopes Spain's Brexit deal objection can be resolved by Sunday
Europe 21 November 13:10
Latest
China says U.S.-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial
China 06:45
Italian Prime Minister to Ask EU for 'Economic Maneuver'
Europe 04:52
S. African president announces changes in Cabinet
Other News 03:58
Iran's foreign minister Zarif rules out renegotiating 2015 nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 02:51
Trump says U.S. in 'very strong' negotiations in Afghanistan
US 01:59
Spain's premier to break ice in Cuba after three decades
Europe 00:59
Saudi crown prince goes on tour of Arab states amid Khashoggi storm
Arab World 22 November 23:57
Millions of people brave frigid cold to watch Thanksgiving parade in NYC
US 22 November 22:51
Adoption of law on payment systems delayed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 22 November 21:57