Italian Prime Minister to Ask EU for 'Economic Maneuver'

23 November 2018 04:52 (UTC+04:00)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Thursday his government will ask EU finance chiefs to give it more time for the budgetary economic incentive to take effect on the economy, Sputnik reported.

He again refused to change the budget plan for 2019 to comply with EU rules on deficit, saying Italy will soon send a letter to the European Commission explaining the reasoning behind its big-spending policy.

"We will explain in detail what we want to achieve with this maneuver … to speed up investment and revise some measures in parliament that will increase its positive effect on growth," Conte said.

Speaking in the lower house of Italy’s parliament, the prime minister said that if the Commission launches its excessive debt procedure against Italy it will ask for a "much longer period of time."

"We will need this time to allow for this economic maneuver to produce effect on growth and reduce the state debt," he explained.

Italy’s debt load is estimated at 131 percent of its economic output. The EU’s executive body has told Rome to be more prudent about spending next year to prevent excessive deficit. It may now face fines for violating EU’s stringent fiscal rules.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Majority of tourists visit Azerbaijan from Russia
Tourism 22 November 20:19
PM Bakhtadze says visa liberalisation has to be carried out responsibly
Georgia 22 November 16:58
Italian top diplomat highlights Russia’s key role in resolving Libyan issue
Europe 22 November 16:33
Cavusoglu: EU must accept Turkey as its member
Turkey 22 November 16:04
EU allocates 10M euros to Uzbekistan, part of it for dev't of blockchain
ICT 22 November 15:56
EU to allocate grant to Azerbaijan's agency for SME development
Economy news 22 November 15:10
Latest
China says U.S.-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial
China 06:45
Spanish PM Again Threatens to Veto Brexit Deal After Talks With May
Europe 05:38
S. African president announces changes in Cabinet
Other News 03:58
Iran's foreign minister Zarif rules out renegotiating 2015 nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 02:51
Trump says U.S. in 'very strong' negotiations in Afghanistan
US 01:59
Spain's premier to break ice in Cuba after three decades
Europe 00:59
Saudi crown prince goes on tour of Arab states amid Khashoggi storm
Arab World 22 November 23:57
Millions of people brave frigid cold to watch Thanksgiving parade in NYC
US 22 November 22:51
Adoption of law on payment systems delayed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 22 November 21:57