EU publishes revised WTO reform proposals

26 November 2018 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union published proposals on Monday for reform of dispute settlement at the World Trade Organization that it had agreed with China, India and other countries, hoping to overcome U.S. objections that have thrown the WTO into crisis, Reuters reports.

“Now, together with a broad coalition of WTO members, we are presenting our most concrete proposals yet for WTO reform. I hope that this will contribute to breaking the current deadlock,” European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a statement.

