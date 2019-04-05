Bank of England cordoned off over two suspicious packages

5 April 2019 22:12 (UTC+04:00)

UK police reported that there is currently a 100-metre cordon around the Bank of England building and that nearby roads are closed because of two suspicious packages that have been found in the area, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"Our officers are currently dealing with reports of two suspicious packages sent to the Bank of England. There is currently a 100m cordon around the building. This is affecting Lothbury, Bartholomew Lane and Princes' Street. Threadneedle Street remains open," the police stated.

Shortly after, law enforcement announced that the packages were safe.

"The two packages have been declared safe and the cordons have been lifted. Thank you for your patience," the statement by the police said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
May asks for Brexit extension to June 30
Europe 5 April 19:19
Euro zone agrees to disburse 970 million euro grant to Greece
World 5 April 17:14
Minister: Azerbaijani gas crucial for Montenegro’s economic security
Oil&Gas 5 April 15:22
Illegal immigrants detained in Turkey
Turkey 5 April 13:20
TAP lays first offshore pipes in Albanian waters
Oil&Gas 5 April 12:50
US seeks to expand F-35 jet sales to Greece, Romania, Poland
US 5 April 08:51
Latest
WHO urges leaders in Western Pacific region to invest in primary health care
Other News 5 April 23:40
Taliban kills dozens of Afghan forces in 2-day siege
Other News 5 April 23:08
Lightning blamed for forest fire that kills 30 in SW China: authorities
China 5 April 22:39
Brazil's vehicle production drops 0.6 pct in first quarter
Other News 5 April 21:39
World Bank board elects Treasury's Malpass as next president
Economy 5 April 20:55
US ambassador: Azerbaijan is important, reliable NATO partner
Politics 5 April 20:46
Azerbaijan's insurance market grows by just over 2%
Finance 5 April 20:32
PASHA Life once again leads ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan on payments
Finance 5 April 20:28
70 killed, hundreds injured in Iran's floods
Iran 5 April 20:06