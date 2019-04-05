Bank of England cordoned off over two suspicious packages

UK police reported that there is currently a 100-metre cordon around the Bank of England building and that nearby roads are closed because of two suspicious packages that have been found in the area, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"Our officers are currently dealing with reports of two suspicious packages sent to the Bank of England. There is currently a 100m cordon around the building. This is affecting Lothbury, Bartholomew Lane and Princes' Street. Threadneedle Street remains open," the police stated.

Shortly after, law enforcement announced that the packages were safe.

"The two packages have been declared safe and the cordons have been lifted. Thank you for your patience," the statement by the police said.

