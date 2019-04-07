France to give Lebanon defense equipment

French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher said Sunday that France is holding discussions with senior officials in the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure maritime and land defense equipment for Lebanon, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We have opened a financing account of 400 million euros (about 449.3 million U.S. dollars) for this purpose," Foucher was quoted as saying by the National News Agency.

His remarks came during the yearly ceremony to honor veterans in the Lebanese and French armies.

The ambassador said that France is committed to its military support for Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces

