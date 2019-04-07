France to give Lebanon defense equipment

7 April 2019 23:47 (UTC+04:00)

French Ambassador to Lebanon Bruno Foucher said Sunday that France is holding discussions with senior officials in the Lebanese Armed Forces to secure maritime and land defense equipment for Lebanon, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We have opened a financing account of 400 million euros (about 449.3 million U.S. dollars) for this purpose," Foucher was quoted as saying by the National News Agency.

His remarks came during the yearly ceremony to honor veterans in the Lebanese and French armies.

The ambassador said that France is committed to its military support for Lebanon and the Lebanese Armed Forces

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France's Le Drian says EU can't live forever with Brexit talks
Europe 6 April 21:24
Francophonie Week expected to start in Tajikistan next week
Central Asia 5 April 14:55
Paris to fine people riding electric scooters on sidewalks
Europe 3 April 22:19
Eiffel Tower goes dark for Earth Hour
Europe 31 March 11:22
Uzbekistan to use European standards in improving pharmacopoeia
Economy 29 March 17:45
International engineering company may establish joint venture in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 26 March 11:52
Latest
5.3-magnitude quake hits 33 km Tonga -- USGS
Other News 00:20
Baku Int’l Sea Trade Port to have biggest share in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector (VIDEO)
Oil&Gas 7 April 23:05
Death toll in Libya's Tripoli clashes rises to 21
Arab World 7 April 22:40
Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed
Economy 7 April 22:03
Italy to hike 2020 deficit goal to around 2.1 percent: sources
Europe 7 April 21:38
Sudan suffers total power blackout: ministry of electricity
Other News 7 April 21:20
At least 6 children die in bus fall in southern Tunisia
Other News 7 April 20:47
Death toll rises to 11 in Saudi-led airstrike on Yemen's capital
Arab World 7 April 20:13
3.4-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey
Turkey 7 April 19:53