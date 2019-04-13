Race car drives into crowd in Sweden, injuring five –reports

At least five people were injured, three of them seriously, after one of the cars participating in a racing competition in the Swedish city of Rimbo on Saturday drove off the track and crashed into spectators, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

One of those injured was taken to hospital by an ambulance helicopter, Aftonbladet said.

"There's been a race where one of the cars for an unknown reason drove off the track and into the public. It seems to be an accident", Carina Skagerlind, a Stockholm police spokesperson, stated.

According to the police, the driver sustained minor injuries.

