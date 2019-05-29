EU leaders want to settle on EU Commission chief by June summit: Merkel

29 May 2019 01:07 (UTC+04:00)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that EU leaders had agreed they would try to settle on a candidate to head the EU executive, the European Commission, by the next time they meet for a summit in June, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We agreed that it is essential for us to show we are capable of action and so we want by the June summit, so June 21-22, as far as possible to have the solution and our proposal for the position of Commission president,” Merkel told a news conference after a meeting of EU leaders.

She said European Council president Donald Tusk would have a coordinating role, with two national leaders each from the center-right European People’s Party, the Social Democrats and the liberals acting as negotiators.

