EU calls for dialogue in Moldova amid country's tense political situation

9 June 2019 04:38 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union on Saturday called for "calm and restraint" as well as a dialogue in the wake of the political situation in Moldova, where the Constitutional Court ruled on Saturday that the election of the parliament's speaker was unconstitutional, the European External Action Service said in a statement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Following the decisions taken by the Parliament and in light of the ensuing developments, the European Union calls for calm and restraint. Democratically elected representatives must find the way forward for the Republic of Moldova through dialogue", the statement said.

The statement pointed out that the European Union was committed to cooperate with Moldova on the issue of carrying out reforms in the country.

"The European Union reaffirms its commitment to cooperate with the Republic of Moldova on a robust reform process for the country, in particular as regards fighting corruption and vested interests, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, and de-politicising state institutions", the statement added.

On Saturday, the country's Party of Socialists and the pro-EU ACUM bloc gathered for a meeting in the national parliament to choose the legislature’s leadership and start forming a coalition government.

The Leader of the Socialists, Zinaida Greceanii, was elected as the parliament’s speaker as a result. However, later in the day, The Moldovan Constitutional Court ruled that the election of Greceanii as the parliament’s speaker was unconstitutional as were other decisions made by the national legislature starting from 8 June.

The Constitutional Court's ruling comes after a court ruled that current parliament had until 7 June to form a new government, after indecisive parliamentary elections in February and failing to do so, should be dissolved.

