French soldiers shoot knife-wielding man in Lyon

16 June 2019 21:43 (UTC+04:00)

French soldiers opened fire on Sunday at a man threatening them with a knife in Lyon, police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The assailant, who was in front of the Desgenettes military hospital in the eastern city, was wounded in the leg.

Police sources said an investigation was underway, but it was not clear who the attacker was or what his motive may have been. He was taken to hospital, but not in a life-threatening condition.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
France calls for restraint after oil tanker attack
Europe 14 June 22:01
Azerbaijan welcomes administrative court decision of Grenoble of France
Politics 14 June 19:31
France's Le Maire to meet Renault chairman, says Nissan alliance priority
Other News 13 June 12:22
Hostage situation in prison in northwest France resolved
Europe 12 June 07:16
Macron says will have 'comprehensive talks' with Putin in next few weeks
Europe 12 June 01:25
Hostage situation reported in French prison
Europe 11 June 23:20
Latest
Massive blackout hobbles South America, one-third of power back in Argentina
World 21:28
Mexico detains nearly 800 undocumented migrants in four trucks
Other News 20:41
Saudi crown prince says to finalise $533 million privatisation deals this year
Arab World 20:13
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq
Turkey 19:34
Two light planes collide in New Zealand leaving 2 pilots killed
Other News 19:11
Armed gang kills at least 34 in northwest Nigeria, police say
Other News 18:35
Expected production volumes from Umid gas field in Azerbaijan revealed
Business 18:00
Hong Kong leader apologizes to public after massive protests over extradition bill
China 17:42
Russia, Iran have potential to increase bilateral trade - minister
Russia 17:23