French soldiers shoot knife-wielding man in Lyon

French soldiers opened fire on Sunday at a man threatening them with a knife in Lyon, police said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The assailant, who was in front of the Desgenettes military hospital in the eastern city, was wounded in the leg.

Police sources said an investigation was underway, but it was not clear who the attacker was or what his motive may have been. He was taken to hospital, but not in a life-threatening condition.

