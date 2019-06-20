Hungarians make 5.53 mln foreign trips in Q1, up 15 pct

Hungarians made 5.53 million trips abroad in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 15 percent compared to Q1 of 2018, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

"Data shows that 3.63 million trips were one-day trips and 1.89 million were for a longer time period," the Hungarian Central Statistics Office (KSH) said in a statement.

"Hungarians in total spent 14.66 million days traveling and the average trip lasted 2.7 days. The total time spent traveling was up by 25 percent compared to Q1 2018," KSH added.

Hungarians spent 183 billion forints (633 million U.S.dollars) on traveling abroad, 7.5 percent more than in the base period, according to KSH.

Around 36 percent of spending went for purchasing food and miscellaneous goods, while 24 percent was spent on accommodation and catering services, 11 percent on travel and fuel costs and only 5 percent on culture and sports services, KSH detailed.

Hungarians made most of their trips to neighboring Austria -- 2.13 million trips in total. Slovakia was also highly popular with 1.10 million trips, Ukraine with 431,000, Romania with 375,000, Germany with 297,000 and Croatia with 107,000, KSH concluded.

