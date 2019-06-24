Two Eurofighter planes crash during air combat exercise in Germany

24 June 2019 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Two Eurofighter planes collided in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania during air combat exercises, the German Bundeswehr announced on Monday.

After colliding, the two pilots lost control over their respective aircraft, which proceeded to crash. The Bundeswehr confirmed that both pilots were able to operate their ejection seats.

A third Eurofighter plane was involved in the exercise and reported the accident after seeing two parachutes launched over the lake, according to the German air force.

One of the pilots was found alive in a treetop by rescue teams and the search for the second pilot remained in full swing, according to the Bundeswehr. Civilian and military helicopters were being used in the search.

The local police had warned on Twitter that "some dangerous debris was distributed in the Malchow area" following the crash.

According to the Interior Ministry of Schwerin in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the other fighter plane fell into a forest near the village of Jabel, ten kilometers away.

Smoke clouds could be seen coming from this direction, local mayor Birgit Kurth told the German press agency (dpa).

The local German radio station Ostseewelle first reported the crash and posted a short video with two black clouds of smoke over a lake, supposedly from the crashed airplanes.

