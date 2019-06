France saw a temperatures rise to record levels for the third time in a same day on Friday as a sweltering heatwave engulfed much of southern and central Europe, French state weather agency Meteo France said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In Gallargues-le-Montueux, near Nimes, in Southern France, temperatures rose to a record 45.8 degrees Celsius (114.44 Fahrenheit) mid-afternoon.

