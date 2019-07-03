Italy's Sassoli likely to be next EU parliament speaker after socialists back him

3 July 2019 01:42 (UTC+04:00)

The group of socialists in the European Parliament backed Italian lawmaker David Sassoli on Tuesday as their candidate for the presidency of the chamber, making him the most likely next speaker of the assembly, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Sassoli is supported by his socialist grouping and by the center-right group, the largest in the parliament, under a deal negotiated by European Union leaders. The election of the parliament’s speaker will take place on Wednesday and conclude the appointments for EU top jobs after EU-wide elections in May.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU leaders agree on top EU institution jobs, says Donald Tusk
Europe 2 July 22:39
We all need to compromise to get deal on new EU bosses: Merkel
Other News 2 July 13:18
EU net gas imports up by 15%
Oil&Gas 2 July 12:54
Kestutis Jankauskas: Azerbaijan, EU continue negotiations on new partnership agreement
Politics 2 July 11:50
EU leaders suspend talks without deal on top jobs, Macron fumes
Europe 1 July 17:19
EU gas output down by 8%
Oil&Gas 1 July 12:32
Latest
White House's Navarro says China trade deal will take time: CNBC
US 02:23
China, Germany to hold joint military exercise on medical support
China 01:01
Russia's Putin orders inquiry into accident with submarine
Russia 00:25
Death toll rises to 12 following boat mishap in Nigeria
Other News 2 July 23:43
Malaysia is keen on development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields: Ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 2 July 23:11
EU leaders agree on top EU institution jobs, says Donald Tusk
Europe 2 July 22:39
U.S. Vice President Pence abruptly cancels trip to New Hampshire
US 2 July 22:02
Ukrainian police seize 400 kg of cocaine worth 60 mln USD
Other News 2 July 21:27
Switzerland interested to develop comprehensive co-op in all spheres with Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 2 July 20:50