Fire erupts at training ground storing ammunition in north-eastern Germany

A fire has broken out at Keilberg, a former military training ground, in Jüterbog, Germany. The area is reportedly marked as a "red zone", meaning it could contain ordnance, making it unsafe for firefighters to approach, Trend reports citing Spuntik.

Information about the fire has been published on the official Facebook page of the Jüterbog fire department, but so far there has been no official explanation for what caused the fire.

Due to the risk of ordnance that could be located on the premises of the former training ground exploding, firefighters are using helicopters to put out the flames. At the same time, firefighters at the site are spraying water on the nearby forest to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

This is the second time that the Keilberg training ground catches fire this year. The previous fire, which broke out at the beginning of June, engulfed 744 hectares.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news