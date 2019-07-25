Fire erupts at training ground storing ammunition in north-eastern Germany

25 July 2019 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

A fire has broken out at Keilberg, a former military training ground, in Jüterbog, Germany. The area is reportedly marked as a "red zone", meaning it could contain ordnance, making it unsafe for firefighters to approach, Trend reports citing Spuntik.

Information about the fire has been published on the official Facebook page of the Jüterbog fire department, but so far there has been no official explanation for what caused the fire.

Due to the risk of ordnance that could be located on the premises of the former training ground exploding, firefighters are using helicopters to put out the flames. At the same time, firefighters at the site are spraying water on the nearby forest to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

This is the second time that the Keilberg training ground catches fire this year. The previous fire, which broke out at the beginning of June, engulfed 744 hectares.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, Germany to establish JV
Economy 13:22
Gazli - Shymkent gas pipeline of Uzbekistan resumes work after fire
Oil&Gas 11:51
British swimmers win at EYOF Baku 2019
Society 24 July 10:05
Georgia plans to reduce share of domestic borrowing
Economy 23 July 17:12
Jizzakh cement may be used for construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Economy 23 July 11:50
Germany's central bank expects economic decline for second quarter of 2019
Europe 23 July 08:35
Latest
France to deploy European missile defence in south of Turkey after first S-400s deliveries
Turkey 21:47
Russian gymnast hopes to participate in more competitions in Baku
Society 20:52
Second day of EYOF Baku 2019 judo competitions wraps up
Society 20:51
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Republic of Maldives
Politics 20:31
Azerbaijani state oil company puts out tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 20:16
Turkish female judoka grabs gold during EYOF Baku 2019 competitions
Society 20:05
Azerbaijani Social Development Fund for IDPs puts out tender for car repairs
Tenders 19:53
Winners in EYOF Baku 2019 judo competitions named
Society 19:44
Best moments of 3rd day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)
Society 19:44