Italian Supreme Court upholds verdict on confiscation of $55mln from Lega party

7 August 2019 07:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Italian Supreme Court of Cassation upheld an earlier court verdict to seize 49 million euros (around $55 million) from the accounts of Italy's Lega party, part of the ruling coalition, in party founder Umberto Bossi's fraud case, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The Supreme Court of Cassation also decided on Tuesday to release Bossi and Lega’s former Treasurer Francesco Belsito from criminal prosecution as part of the fraud case due to expiration of the limitation period, the ANSA news agency reported.

Belsito is now accused only of misappropriating funds and the case will be heard by the court of appeal of Genoa.

In July 2017, Bossi and Belsito were convicted of using public funds for personal expenses with the Lega’s former leader having been sentenced to over two years in jail. The sentenced was later mitigated and after the 2018 general election, Bossi became a member of the Senate again.

The corruption scandal urged Bossi to leave the post of the Lega head in 2012.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Saipem to establish spool-base in US Gulf of Mexico
Oil&Gas 5 August 17:58
Italian police arrest six men over fatal nightclub stampede
World 4 August 04:21
Snam increases volume of gas injected to Italian network
Oil&Gas 2 August 11:35
Snam investments expected to be around 1B euros in 2019
Oil&Gas 2 August 10:36
Snam’s technical investments up by almost 17%
Oil&Gas 2 August 10:33
Snam’s total revenue up by 4.8%
Oil&Gas 1 August 11:51
Latest
Security forces clash with terrorists near Kabul airport
Other News 08:15
CBA tightens requirements for capital adequacy
Economy 07:00
Twitter says it may have used user data for ads without permission
Other News 06:23
UN says it has verified 19 civilian deaths in Yemen in past 10 days
Arab World 05:35
Rwanda, DR Congo to tighten common border control to prevent Ebola spread
Other News 04:51
5.4-magnitude quake jolts Costa Rica, prompting evacuation
Other News 04:14
North Korea says latest missile test is 'warning' over US-South Korea drills
Other News 03:30
US Ambassador to Russia resigns
US 02:45
Sushma Swaraj, Indian ex-foreign minister and BJP veteran, dies at 67
Other News 02:03