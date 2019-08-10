Two dead, one injured in boat collision in Greek waters

10 August 2019 05:35 (UTC+04:00)

Two boats collided on Friday night in the Argolic Gulf, east of Peloponnese peninsula, Greece, two men lost their lives during the accident, and a woman was seriously injured, Hellenic Coast Guard confirmed, Trend reports Xinhua.

The accident took place between Porto Cheli and Spetses island, a popular weekend destination, about three hours away from Athens.

Greek media reported that an inflatable boat with 10 foreign tourists aboard crashed into a wooden fishing boat with three Greek occupants, victims of the accident.

The mayor of Spetses, Panagiotis Lyrakis told local media that the speedboat run over the wooden boat which sank immediately. The wounded woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

Coast Guard boats, water taxis and members of the Navy's Underwater Missions Unit rushed to help in the rescue operation and identify any missing persons in the maritime area where the boats collided, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The circumstances of the crash have not yet been clarified, but it is estimated that the speedboat operator did not see the wooden boat overnight.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IGB to close all pending issues in September and start construction
Oil&Gas 5 August 15:58
Companies of Kazakhstan and Greece agree on JV co-op
Economy 26 July 13:33
IGB gets all licenses to start construction
Oil&Gas 19 July 18:16
Tender for selecting IGB leading insurer extended
Oil&Gas 19 July 17:48
More than 800 companies supplied TAP with products, services
Oil&Gas 19 July 10:44
Greece picks Commisssion chief spokesman as its EU Commissioner
Europe 18 July 16:59
Latest
El Paso shooter confesses he was targeting Mexicans
Other News 06:19
China’s growth to slow in 2019 due to Trump’s tariffs - IMF
China 04:50
7 more bodies recovered in monsoon landslide in southern Myanmar
Other News 04:01
45 illegal immigrants rescued off Libya's western coast
Other News 03:15
Ten Syrian soldiers killed when repelling militant attack
Arab World 02:28
Some parts of UK left without electricity after major power failure
Europe 01:51
Pompeo hails U.S.-Turkey talks over Syria issues
US 01:13
Landslide in southern Ethiopia leaves 4 dead
Other News 00:29
Trump says U.S., China still talking on trade but not ready for a deal
US 9 August 23:56