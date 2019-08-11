UK PM backs 'stop-and-search' power, says will create 10,000 more spaces in prisons

11 August 2019 05:12 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given support to the police’s “stop-and-search powers” and also pledged to create “another 10,000 spaces” in UK prisons, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“... I am announcing today that in all 43 police authorities in England and Wales, we are making clear that the police can and should make use of their stop-and-search powers”, he wrote in the Mail on Sunday, adding that such a step was needed to combat crime.

Johnson also wrote that Finance Minister Sajid Javid has agreed to spend up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.01 billion) to create 10,000 additional spaces in prisons.

He insisted on tougher sentencing laws for “serious sexual and violent offenders”, as well as for those carrying knives.

“Yes, in the short term it will mean more pressure on our jails, and that is why today I am also announcing that we are creating another 10,000 spaces in our prisons”, the prime minister wrote in his column.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
No deal Brexit is UK PM Johnson's central scenario, EU diplomats say
Other News 6 August 12:07
British Brexit Minister urges EU to change terms of talks
Europe 4 August 21:24
Johnson's top aide says UK lawmakers can't stop no-deal Brexit
World 4 August 01:37
Irish PM tells Johnson that withdrawal agreement cannot be re-opened
Other News 30 July 17:19
Scotland's Sturgeon thinks UK PM Johnson is pursuing a no-deal Brexit
Europe 30 July 00:28
British PM Johnson: We need a new trade deal with EU
Other News 29 July 17:26
Latest
Armed group kills five in a club in southern Brazil
World 04:27
Another U.N. staffer died due to car bomb in Libyan city of Benghazi: medics
Arab World 03:21
Mexican marines seize 1.2 tons of cocaine
Other News 02:47
Saudi-led coalition calls for immediate ceasefire in Aden
Arab World 02:00
UN Security Council meeting convened over situation in Libya
World 01:17
Death toll in Myanmar's landslide rises to 41
World 00:19
Bomb damages Colombia's Cano Limon crude pipeline
Other News 10 August 23:55
U.N. condemns Libya car bomb that killed two U.N. staff
World 10 August 23:09
Death toll rises to 22 as Typhoon Lekima sweeps through east China
China 10 August 22:43