UK PM Johnson orders sentencing review for dangerous offenders

12 August 2019 04:20 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched an urgent review of sentencing of criminals on Sunday, aiming to keep law and order high on the political agenda after he promised 10,000 extra prison places and 20,000 more police officers, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The focus on crime and other domestic issues before Britain is due to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 has fueled speculation that Johnson is planning to call an election.

The prime minister’s office said on Sunday the review would focus on whether violent and sexual offenders were serving sentences that reflected the severity of their crimes.

Johnson, who replaced Theresa May last month, said that to ensure confidence in the system, the punishment must truly fit the crime.

“We have all seen examples of rapists and murderers let out too soon or people offending again as soon as they’re released,” he said in a statement.

“This ends now. We want them caught, locked up, punished and properly rehabilitated.”

Johnson will host senior police officers and leaders from the probation and police services on Monday to discuss his plan.

Earlier on Sunday he announced another 10,000 prison places, at a cost of 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion), and said police would be given more powers to stop and search the public.

Johnson has repeatedly said Britain will leave the European Union by the end of October with or without a new divorce deal.

But he has a wafer thin majority in parliament - his predecessor May failed three times to win the backing of lawmakers for her agreed deal - and that and a flurry of spending pledges have sparked talk of an election later this year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. adviser Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran and China
US 11 August 22:39
British PM Johnson to meet Ireland's Varadkar over Brexit: report
World 11 August 14:23
UK PM backs 'stop-and-search' power, says will create 10,000 more spaces in prisons
Europe 11 August 05:12
President of Uzbekistan to visit Great Britain
Economy 10 August 13:52
Some parts of UK left without electricity after major power failure
Europe 10 August 01:51
UK's Javid not expecting recession 'at all' after GDP drops
Other News 9 August 15:39
Latest
Turkey says ready for closer ties with Iran in all areas
Turkey 05:01
Fire at U.S. day care center kills five children
US 03:28
Militants attacks left 23 Syrian servicemen killed from August 10-11
Arab World 02:49
Tanzanian PM forms team to probe fuel tanker explosion as death toll rises to 69
Other News 02:05
WHO says no new Ebola cases in Goma, vaccinates over 1,300
Other News 01:26
Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 32 as storm moves north
China 00:45
Azerbaijan celebrating Eid al-Adha
Society 00:01
2 killed, 20 injured in Indian state after ammonia tanker jolts into passenger bus
Other News 11 August 23:37
Iranian President says US should revise ‘incorrect’ Middle East policy
Politics 11 August 22:54