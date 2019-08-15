Spain to take some migrants on Open Arms ship, says Italy

15 August 2019 13:13 (UTC+04:00)

Spain has offered to take some of around 150 migrants on board a rescue ship that has been blocked from docking in Italy, the government in Rome said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The vessel was in Italian territorial waters early on Thursday, said a spokeswoman for its operator, Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms. Its passengers have been in limbo since they were picked up in the Mediterranean in early August.

Italy’s far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini had refused to allow them to disembark, triggering the latest of a number of standoffs over immigration between European governments since he launched a clampdown after taking office in June 2018 on refugee arrivals by sea.

But a Rome administrative court ruled on Wednesday that the vessel, also called Open Arms, should be allowed to enter Italian territorial waters.

The office of Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that Spain had expressed willingness to take some of the migrants once they had disembarked.

The Spanish government declined to comment but daily El Pais said three unnamed government sources had confirmed Spain’s willingness to take in some of the migrants.

The newspaper said the exact number that Spain would take had yet to be determined, under a broader deal in which France, Germany and others would also take part.

Spain could end up taking in more than 10 percent of the rescuees, El Pais said, without naming its source.

A spokeswoman for the charity said on Thursday that the ship, also called Open Arms, was anchored five miles (eight km) off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Open Arms’ founder Oscar Camps told reporters on Wednesday that the NGO would request medical evacuation for all those on board once the vessel was in Italian waters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Estonia
Economy 14 August 17:39
Merkel wants close Britain-EU partnership after Brexit
Europe 14 August 16:39
Data showing German economy shrunk in second-quarter is a wake-up call: minister
Europe 14 August 13:40
British parliament can block no deal Brexit, Hammond says
Other News 14 August 12:09
German economy contracts as export engine stutters
Other News 14 August 10:21
Some 100 migrants rescued off western Libyan coast
World 14 August 08:33
Latest
Turkey, Uzbekistan increase trade turnover
Turkey 14:32
Bitcoin slumps to two-week low on technical trading, market jitters
Other News 14:30
Kazakhs purchase unprecedented amount of locally manufactured cars
Economy 14:16
Azerbaijani community of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh appeals to OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:15
Gazprombank presents new business tools to Uzbek firms
Economy 14:13
U.S. has applied to seize Grace 1 tanker, Gibraltar says
Other News 14:07
Wine exports from Georgia to Russia decreases by over 25%
Economy 14:03
Turkmenistan sums up results of Caspian Economic Forum in Avaza tourist zone
Turkmenistan 13:58
Amazon faces online backlash in China for T-shirts with Hong Kong democracy slogans
Other News 13:49