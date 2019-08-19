One more dead in Romanian hospital attack, toll reaches 5

19 August 2019 22:08 (UTC+04:00)

A fifth patient died following the attack in Sapoca Neuropsychiatry Hospital in southeastern Romania, and the hospital's director has handed in his resignation, Health Minister Sorina Pintea announced on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The new victim of the attack, an 88-year-old woman, died following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night towards Monday. The woman had been bedridden for several months.

"Unfortunately, we are talking about five deaths, because one of the patients...a patient with multiple comorbidities, died last night," Pintea said.

At the same time, the minister said the director of the hospital involved announced his resignation after hearing the investigation report carried out by the Ministry of Health at the medical unit.

A criminal complaint will be filed regarding the activity of the on-call doctor, and the assistants who were on the night shift when the crimes took place, Pintea added.

On early Sunday morning, a 38-year-old man voluntarily hospitalized at the hospital with ethical withdrawal symptoms, attacked several patients with an infusion stand, killing four and injured other nine.

Most of the victims suffered from dementia, which prevented them from reacting to the aggression.

According to the Ministry of Health, two of the wounded are in serious condition. A woman operated on Sunday is intubated, sedated postoperatively, while a 74-year-old man, still intubated after Sunday's operation, remains in a deep coma.

