Gran Canaria wildfire causes 8,000 people to be evacuated

19 August 2019 23:28 (UTC+04:00)

Around 700 firefighters with the aid of 11 helicopters and five aircraft are working to control a wildfire which has so far destroyed around 4,000 hectares of woodland and led to 8,000 people being evacuated from their homes on the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local authorities confirmed that the fire, which is in the north of the island is currently "unable to be extinguished," due to a combination of high-winds, temperatures above 30 degrees centigrade and low humidity levels of around 10 percent.

Laura Otero, spokesperson for the Emergency Services in the Canary Islands explained on Spanish national radio that the islands are currently "on alert for high temperatures, with temperatures expected to be unchanged on Monday and accompanied by high winds.

Otero explained the combination of conditions have so far made it impossible for firefighters to combat the spread of the fire, adding that the smoke had made it too dangerous to use aircraft and helicopters for much of Sunday.

The fire, which began on Friday for reasons yet to be determined, has caused "extensive damage" to the Tamadaba national park which is one of the most important green areas on Gran Canaria, but so far there have not been any human casualties.

The rapid spread of the fire means that the entire town of Valleseco (which has 3,784 inhabitants) was evacuated on Sunday night as well as neighborhoods of the town of Tejeda and several other small towns in the region.

Spain's acting minister for agriculture Luis Planas will visit Gran Canaria on Monday to meet local authorities and follow the evolution of the fire.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Spain offers ports to stranded migrant boat but chastises Italy
Europe 16:02
Evacuees fleeing Canary Islands wildfire rise to 8,000
Other News 13:26
Canary Islands authorities evacuate 4,000 as wildfire spreads
World 02:29
Wildfire prompts evacuations in Canary Islands
Other News 18 August 09:23
Spanish Enagas sees 5.2% decrease in revenues
Oil&Gas 31 July 11:48
France deploys 200 firemen to tackle Herault Department wildfire
Europe 31 July 08:40
Latest
Putin calls on Europe to seek common goals
Russia 22:49
One more dead in Romanian hospital attack, toll reaches 5
Europe 22:08
China to build tourist town on ancient philosopher
China 21:26
Kazakhstan to launch manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicles
Economy 21:02
Revenues, expenses of Azerbaijan's state budget in January-July 2019 revealed
Finance 20:59
Military training for platoon commanders completed in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
Politics 20:57
Profit of Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization increases by over 3 times
Finance 20:57
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Azerbaijan down
Turkey 20:57
Command and staff exercises underway in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan military garrison (PHOTO)
Politics 20:57