Germany readies for possible realities, such as disorderly Brexit

Germany is preparing for a no-deal Brexit although Berlin would still prefer an orderly British divorce from the European Union, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday before Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Chancellor Angela Merkel, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“We have always said an orderly British withdrawal from the EU is preferable to a disorderly one but we live with realities and we must prepare for possible realities,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

For that reason, he added, intense activity on many levels was being put into making the necessary preparations on both a European and German level.

