Germany readies for possible realities, such as disorderly Brexit

21 August 2019 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Germany is preparing for a no-deal Brexit although Berlin would still prefer an orderly British divorce from the European Union, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday before Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Chancellor Angela Merkel, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“We have always said an orderly British withdrawal from the EU is preferable to a disorderly one but we live with realities and we must prepare for possible realities,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

For that reason, he added, intense activity on many levels was being put into making the necessary preparations on both a European and German level.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
German president: Reopening Brexit talks on backstop unlikely
Other News 14:39
Mutual trade between Kazakhstan, Germany exceeds $5B
Economy 12:47
German Europe Minister: Northern Ireland peace, EU single market non-negotiable
Other News 11:07
Germany's Scholz sees no sign Italy will trigger euro crisis
Europe 10:38
New Uzbek complex to mine 33M tons of ore
Economy 10:28
French debt costs set to be reduced by 2 billion euros thanks to low rates
Europe 09:58
Latest
Iran president: international waterways won't be as safe if Iran oil exports cut to zero
Iran 16:35
Iranian government's unreal debts should be avoided
Economy 16:34
National Bank of Kazakhstan returns investments in International Bank of Azerbaijan's securities
Finance 16:21
Uzbek-Korean JV buys electric oil via tender
Tenders 16:18
Number of licenses for establishing industrial enterprises increases in Iran
Economy 16:05
Azerbaijan’s Sheki winery to supply wine to other countries via Spain
Economy 15:56
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys valves via tender
Tenders 15:51
China urges Philippines to ban online gambling
China 15:31
Demand for Uzbek currency up by 34%
Finance 15:27