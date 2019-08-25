Queen Elizabeth II jokingly complains about lawn 'ruined' by Trump's helicopters

25 August 2019 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

Queen Elizabeth II has jokingly complained that the lawn in front of Buckingham Palace was "ruined" by US President Donald Trump's helicopters during the latter's visit to the country, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Come and look at my lawn, it's ruined", the queen told Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as quoted by a source close to him.

Trump paid a state visit to the United Kingdom in early June. The US president’s helicopters landed near the palace twice a day, leaving deep traces on the lawn.

The lawn is the essential element of an English landscape garden and the country has a long-standing tradition of managing lawns.

Trump's visit to London was very controversial, with tens of thousands of UK citizens coming out to protest against him.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
US 24 August 18:11
Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
Other News 24 August 11:34
Enraged Trump likens Fed chief to 'enemy' China
Other News 24 August 09:27
Trump says U.S. has really good relationship with North Korea
US 24 August 08:38
Trump announces new tariff increase on Chinese goods amid ongoing US-China row
US 24 August 02:30
Trump orders U.S. firms out of China after Beijing sets new tariffs
US 24 August 00:18
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:51
Britain will withhold $37 billion from EU in no-deal Brexit: Mail on Sunday
World 09:10
Trade and economy in focus as G7 leaders get down to work
World 08:25
About one million tons of cargoes transported via BTK railway
Economy 08:00
At least 8 dead, 18 injured after bus veers off road in Bangladesh
World 07:35
S. Korean president to pay state visit to Myanmar
World 07:33
Britain joins Germany in criticizing Macron's Mercosur threat
World 06:26
Iran says U.S. missile test to trigger arms race
World 05:55
Family stayed in Syrian town during offensive as rebels ousted
World 05:24