Macron says G7 agreed on joint action over Iran to defuse tensions

25 August 2019 14:54 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that G7 leaders had agreed joint action on Iran with the aim of defusing tensions and opening a new negotiation with Tehran, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“We agreed on what we wanted to say jointly on Iran,” Macron told LCI television. There is a message from the G7 on our objectives and the fact that we share them is important, which avoids divisions that in the end weaken everybody.”

“Everyone wants to avoid a conflict, Donald Trump was extremely clear on that point.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China tries to make progress in reconstruction of Iran’s Arak reactor
Economy 15:51
Iran commissions 16 agricultural projects in Oshnavieh County
Business 15:19
Iran tries to increase oil revenues
Business 13:43
Iran's annual exports to Oman exceed $700M
Business 13:42
Trump says Putin may attend next G7 summit in US
US 11:41
Britain joins Germany in criticizing Macron's Mercosur threat
World 06:26
Latest
Turkmenistan, Japan mull joint business projects
Economy 15:52
China tries to make progress in reconstruction of Iran’s Arak reactor
Economy 15:51
Iran commissions 16 agricultural projects in Oshnavieh County
Business 15:19
OSCE advises Turkmenistan on airport security
Turkmenistan 15:11
Turkmenistan privatizes textile industry
Economy 15:11
Six spectators hurt after lightning strike at Tour Championship
US 14:15
Profit of Azerbaijan's FIMSA up by almost 3 times
Finance 13:43
Iran tries to increase oil revenues
Business 13:43
Turkmenistan to host international conference on construction in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 13:43