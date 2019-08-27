Polish government approves balanced budget for 2020

27 August 2019 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Poland’s government approved a plan on Tuesday to eliminate its budget deficit in 2020, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, as the ruling nationalists sought to emphasize their economic credentials before a national election on Oct. 13, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Both revenues and spending are envisaged at 429.5 billion zloty ($109.40 billion), Morawiecki said.

“We present the balanced budget for the first time in 30 years,” he told news conference. “We’re reducing debt.

“And here’s the main point - tax revenues were leaking to tax havens in the billions of zlotys. This gap has been reduced significantly,” he said.

Robust economic growth and improved tax collection has kept Poland’s deficits low in recent years, despite substantial welfare spending. Last year’s deficit totaled 10.4 billion zlotys.

Earlier, the newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported that the 2020 budget would benefit from the sale of mobile phone frequencies, rights to carbon dioxide emissions and cash connected with the country’s pension reform. Taken together, those steps should bring in 17.8 billion zloty.

Another 14.9 billion zloty will come from improvements in tax collection and 5.2 billion zloty will come from changes to social security system payments.

Higher alcohol taxes are expected to bring in 1.1 billion zloty, a new tax for millionaires another 1.1 billion zloty and changes to the ecological tax 1.4 billion.

Critics called the balanced budget plan a government ploy in a campaign for parliamentary elections due on Oct. 13. They say its assumptions are too optimistic in light of an expected economic slowdown.

Despite scandals that plagued the PiS in recent weeks, it still leads in opinion polls. Whether it could form a government - alone or in a coalition - would depend on the mix of parties that won seats in the elections.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK opposition will try to change law to force PM Johnson to seek Brexit delay
Europe 16:16
EU's Vestager: checking to see if Google favors own job search tool
Europe 14:50
Swiss National Bank in close contact with authorities on Libra
Europe 13:38
U.S. threat to French wine receding, but not lifted
Other News 13:11
Poland's ruling party holds ground before October vote
Europe 11:50
Britain to make Huawei decision on 5G by the autumn: digital minister
Other News 11:24
Latest
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends event with IDPs (PHOTO)
Politics 16:42
Kazakhstan to decrease budget deficit to 1.5 percent of GDP
Finance 16:41
Azerbaijani company to start developing new regional construction project
Economy 16:23
Turkmenistan, Singapore ink several agreements
Economy 16:20
Public consultation announced on IGB Network Code, gas transportation agreement
Oil&Gas 16:17
UK opposition will try to change law to force PM Johnson to seek Brexit delay
Europe 16:16
Azerbaijani NBCO International completes year with loss
Finance 16:15
AIIB implements 2 multi-million dollar projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 16:14
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for industrial waste disposal services
Tenders 16:14