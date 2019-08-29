UK government enforcer in upper house quits over parliament suspension

29 August 2019 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

The British government’s enforcer in the upper house quit on Thursday in protest at Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament, saying it risks undermining parliament at a critical time in the country’s history, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

George Young, the chief whip, said in a letter to the leader of the House of Lords that he was very unhappy at the timing and length of the prorogation, or suspension, and its motivation. Johnson suspended parliament for over a month before Brexit.

“I have been unpersuaded by the reasons given for that decision, which I believe risks undermining the fundamental role of Parliament at a critical time in our history, and reinforces the view that the Government may not have the confidence of the House for its Brexit policy,” he said.

The letter was posted on Twitter by the BBC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK opposition Labour Party tells PM Johnson: 'Bring it on'
Other News 15:22
Scottish Conservative leader Davidson quits, citing Brexit and family
Other News 14:55
Queen did not challenge suspension of UK parliament: Rees-Mogg
Other News 12:00
'It happens every year', UK minister says of suspending parliament
Other News 11:10
Petrofac expects CAPEX to rise as of 2019
Oil&Gas 28 August 15:33
EU Commission urges Britain to present Brexit proposal soon
Other News 28 August 15:19
Latest
Leading Kazakhstan region by investments attraction named
Economy 16:07
Life insurance market shrinks in Azerbaijan
Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan dairy producer to increase cheese output
Economy 16:02
Baku enters TOP10 of cities most often visited by Israelis
Tourism 15:55
Thailand can add more economic stimulus if needed: Finance Minister
Other News 15:48
Private fishing developing in Turkmenistan’s northern region
Economy 15:47
International consortium to build mining, processing complex in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:46
Iran begins construction of petrochemical plant in Khorramabad County
Oil&Gas 15:42
Georgian expert: Final settlement of Karabakh conflict may happen rapidly
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:34