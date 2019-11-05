EU regrets U.S. exit from Paris deal, says climate change fight goes on

5 November 2019 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. decision to begin its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is a disappointment but work against climate change will go on and Washington may one day want to rejoin the deal, the European Commission said on Tuesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“We regret the U.S. notification to withdraw from the Paris Agreement,” a spokeswoman told a news briefing, referring to the global pact to fight climate change. “The Paris Agreement... is here to stay, its door remains open and we hope the U.S. will join it again one day,” she said.

The Trump administration said on Monday it had filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, the first formal step in a one-year process to exit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU, Azerbaijan to mull visa facilitation issues in Baku
Politics 14:17
Georgia exporting cheese to Dubai and US
Business 4 November 20:22
Azerbaijan ahead of US and Germany in terms of Efficiency Index of Rail Service
Business 4 November 19:02
Democrats give up fundamental US interests for toppling Trump
Commentary 4 November 16:00
Apple pledges $2.5 billion to fight California housing crisis
US 4 November 15:29
EU to remove Belize from tax haven blacklist this week
Europe 4 November 13:36
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy refrigerants
Tenders 17:25
Over 26,000 trucks transport cargo from Turkey to Azerbaijan
World 17:21
Azerbaijan beats China to win World Chess Olympiad
Society 17:18
Georgian-German company plans to release new products
Business 17:08
SOCAR to build new sites at Oil Rocks
Oil&Gas 17:08
Georgia signs agreements on patents with European Patent Organization
Georgia 17:06
Azerbaijani gymnasts return with gold medals from Belgium
Society 17:03
Ukraine’s Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau assisting Azerbaijan in training personnel
Business 17:01
Changes to the shareholdings in the charter capital of Unibank
Business 17:00