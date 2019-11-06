Germany is just another country, ECB's 'owl' Lagarde tells paper

6 November 2019 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Germany is just one of 19 countries in the euro zone and the European Central Bank needs all of them to be “on board” with its policy decisions, the ECB’s new president Christine Lagarde told a German newspaper, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

In the interview with Die Zeit, extracts from which were published on Wednesday, Lagarde also vowed to defy attempts to pigeon-hole her as an policy dove or hawk, saying instead that she was “an owl”.

Lagarde’s accession to the presidency of the eurozone’s monetary authority is being closely watched for signs that she will deviate from the accomodative monetary stance taken by her predecessor Mario Draghi in the face of criticism from wealthy northern countries like Germany and the Netherlands.

“Germany is important, but it is one of 19 countries in the eurozone,” she told the newspaper. “Yes, a big economy, but everyone else also has to be on board.”

Germany’s representatives on the ECB’s Governing Council, as well as many of the country’s politicians and economists, were critical of the ECB’s dovish policy of sub-zero interest rates and massive bond purchases under Draghi

But Lagarde sidestepped attempts to label her a dove or a hawk.

“I hope I will be an owl. I like owls. They are very wise animals,” she said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Germany could still ban Huawei from 5G build-out: defense minister
Europe 03:04
Azerbaijan ahead of US and Germany in terms of Efficiency Index of Rail Service
Business 4 November 19:02
Germany's Merkel renews push for FTA with India, pledges green funds
Other News 3 November 01:19
Turkmenistan, Germany mull visa issues
Business 1 November 13:47
German economy minister injured after falling from stage
Europe 30 October 06:21
Far-right AfD hurts Merkel's CDU in German state vote
Other News 28 October 00:56
Latest
Construction of road bridge nearing completion in Turkey
Turkey 15:19
Largest share of GWP in Uzbekistan belongs to voluntary non-life insurance products
Finance 15:15
Zenith Energy approves Prospectus for issuance of 25M euros
Oil&Gas 15:08
With introducing eSIM, concept of roaming to disappear – Azerbaijani expert
ICT 15:08
Turkmen president to hold talks in Italy
Turkmenistan 15:02
Healthcare ministry prepares proposals on simplification of import of medicines to Azerbaijan
Society 15:02
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijan's state agencies increase
ICT 15:00
Iran takes new step away from nuke deal
Nuclear Program 14:55
Flight tickets sales from abroad to Uzbekistan increase
Business 14:51