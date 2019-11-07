Lufthansa cancels 700 flights on first day of cabin crew walkout

7 November 2019 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Lufthansa flight attendants went on a 48-hour strike over pay and pensions on Thursday, forcing the biggest German airline to cancel hundreds of flights, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Lufthansa on Wednesday announced it expected to cancel a total of 1,300 connections on Thursday and Friday, with 180,000 passengers affected. That amounts to about one in five of Lufthansa’s planned 6,000 flights over the two-day period.

The departure table on Frankfurt airport’s website showed scores of canceled flights to European destinations and on transatlantic routes.

A Lufthansa spokesman confirmed about 400 flights would be canceled in Frankfurt alone on Thursday, with an additional 250 in Munich and some more at smaller airports, bringing the total number to 700 on Thursday.

“It’s quiet in the terminals,” a spokeswoman for Frankfurt airport said, adding that many passengers had rebooked onto different flights and not shown up at the airport.

Flight attendants’ union UFO has left open the possibility of continuing the strikes beyond Friday, potentially escalating the dispute.

The airline and the union have been at odds for months over the union’s legal status. Lufthansa says the union leadership team that took office earlier this year was not elected in a way that met legal requirements — a stance that UFO contests.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr on Thursday announced new talks with unions including UFO.

Lufthansa, which faces tough competition from Ryanair and easyJet, on Thursday also announced plans to cut costs at its Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo units to revive profits.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Lufthansa declares Baku “City of Month”
Society 9 October 19:10
Lufthansa second-quarter earnings fall on rising fuel costs and price wars
Other News 30 July 10:22
Lufthansa considers holding structure: Handelsblatt
Other News 29 July 12:38
Lufthansa plane evacuated at Belgrade airport after bomb threat call
Other News 18 July 15:58
Lufthansa to close Frankfurt-Ashgabat flight booking
Business 26 June 13:57
German union threatens Lufthansa's Eurowings with strikes
Other News 20 June 15:03
Latest
Turkmenistan fully provides Georgia with aviation fuel
Oil&Gas 14:16
CPC increases oil lifting via its marine terminal
Oil&Gas 14:16
Turkey increases cargo transportation to Iran (Exclusive)
Turkey 14:08
Turkey sees decrease in cargo transportation to Russia (Exclusive)
Turkey 14:06
Iranian MP: Budget needs to be limited
Finance 13:57
“Israfil Huseynov” vessel resumes work on Shah Deniz 2
Oil&Gas 13:56
Iran Air to resume flights to Rome
Tourism 13:45
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Turkish General Staff sign protocol (PHOTO)
Politics 13:44
Azerbaijan discloses number of cars imported from January through August 2019
Business 13:41