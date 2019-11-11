Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

11 November 2019 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

A Dutch court has ordered Facebook to remove advertisements that misuse the likeness of a local celebrity to promote fraudulent Bitcoin-related investments, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Dutch billionaire tycoon John de Mol sued Facebook, saying it had failed to respond to repeated requests to pull advertisements that misused his and other local celebrities’ likenesses and led to investors losing $1.7 million euros.

His suit also demanded that the company take measures to prevent the issue recurring, and that it hand over information to him on the scammers behind the advertisements.

The court ordered Facebook to pull the offending ads or be fined up to 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million).

“Facebook’s arguments that it is just a neutral funnel for information, and therefore cannot be obligated to act, is not acceptable,” the court said in a summary judgment.

“The company plays too active a role with respect to advertisements, which form its primary business model, to argue that.”

The court noted that Facebook has a pricing policy for ads and also has policies that determine which advertisements are or aren’t published on its properties.

Facebook, which argued in court that it had already removed the offending ads, said it had just received the ruling and was considering “all legal actions including an appeal.”

“Importantly, this ruling does not change our commitment to fighting these types of ads,” the company said in a statement. “We cannot stress enough that these types of ads have absolutely no place on Facebook, and we remove them when we find them.”

De Mol said he hoped that “this verdict prompts Facebook to take measures as soon as possible, so that innocent people can’t be defrauded by those fake Bitcoin advertisements anymore”.

He noted that the ruling also instructed Facebook to hand over information it may have about the identity of the people behind the false ads.

De Mol is a media mogul best known for creating or popularizing reality TV formulas including “Big Brother”, “Deal or No Deal” and “The Voice”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
International committee calls for pause on false political ads online
Other News 8 November 08:30
Facebook fights disclosing app records in Massachusetts privacy probe
Other News 8 November 07:24
Facebook agrees to pay UK fine over Cambridge Analytica scandal
Other News 31 October 08:24
Facebook beats on profit as cost growth slows; shares rise
Other News 31 October 02:57
Zuckerberg to tell Congress Facebook is 'not the ideal messenger' for Libra currency
Other News 22 October 22:19
U.S. senators want social media users to be able to take their data with them
Other News 22 October 21:09
Latest
Minister: Latvia invites Azerbaijan specialists to develop business ideas in field of start-up (Exclusive)
Business 21:39
Malaysian firms eye expansion in China
World 21:11
Tunisia's Interior Ministry denies return of fighters from terror hotbeds
Arab World 20:03
5.4-magnitude quake hits southern France, 4 injured
Europe 19:12
MFA: Only return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh to their homes can open up real possibilities for resolving conflict
Politics 18:46
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended tree-planting campaign in Khatai district, Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:25
Transit cargo transportation by Azerbaijani trucks through Turkey up (Exclusive)
Turkey 16:23
Volume of transfers from SOFAZ to Azerbaijani state budget exceeded $4B since early 2019
Finance 16:08
Azerbaijani army to conduct operational exercises
Society 16:07