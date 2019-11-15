Dutch economy records stable growth in Q3

15 November 2019 04:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Dutch economy grew by 0.4 percent in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the previous quarter, the Central Bureau of Statistics in the Netherlands (CBS) revealed on Thursday in their first estimate of the quarter, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Compared with the same quarter last year, the growth was 1.9 percent, mainly due to higher investments in fixed assets and household consumption, CBS said in a report.

Consumer spending went up by 1.6 percent in Q3 2019 relative to the same quarter last year. "Consumers spent more on services like accommodation and food services, transport and communication, on electrical appliances, home furnishing articles, beverages and tobacco," the CBS report said. "However, consumer spending on passenger cars went down."

Exports growth lowered but not imports. "As a result, the trade balance, the net exports, had a negative contribution to economic growth," the CBS said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Court orders Netherlands to repatriate Dutch children from Syria
Arab World 11 November 22:17
EU sees Germany keeping budget surplus, France above deficit ceiling
Europe 7 November 14:46
Mark Rutte: Netherlands is one of Georgia's largest trade partners
Georgia 5 November 11:24
Dutch company to build asphalt, concrete plant in Uzbekistan
Business 31 October 15:51
Builders protest in Netherlands over gov't anti-pollution measures
Other News 30 October 22:57
Dutch CNH Industrial plans to launch agricultural machinery production in Uzbekistan
Business 24 October 13:53
Latest
Nvidia follows Intel to predict strong growth in data center business
Other News 04:01
At least 2 killed in Southern California high school shooting
US 03:01
Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, qualifies for EURO 2020
Turkey 02:14
U.S. Fed buys $1.8 billion of mortgage bonds, sells none
US 01:23
UN releases 18.7 mln USD for floods response in Somalia
Other News 00:39
Putin: Russia still has lots of work to do in Syria's Idlib
Russia 14 November 23:55
Eastern Libya authorities stop plane from rival territory
Other News 14 November 23:12
Total progress on ammonia production project in Uzbekistan - 91% (Exclusive)
Business 14 November 22:36
7.4-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
Other News 14 November 22:19