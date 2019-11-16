Polish president appoints new government

During an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Friday, Polish President Andrzej Duda formally appointed members of the new government led by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Trend reports citing XInhua.

The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) won general elections on Oct. 13, so Morawiecki's mandate as Prime Minister was renewed following the elections and he has been put in charge of forming the new government.

Many of the ministers from the previous Morawiecki government are stying put - Piotr Glinski continues as Minister of Culture and National Heritage; Jaroslaw Gowin as Minister of Science and Higher Education; Mariusz Blaszczak as Minister of National Defense; Jacek Czaputowicz as Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zbigniew Ziobro as Minister of Justice, etc.

Three new ministries have been created. Jacek Sasin, for instance, will be in charge of the new Ministry of State Assets, and Michal Kurtyka will lead the new Ministry of Climate.

A few ministries are having leadership change. Tadeusz Koscinski is now the new Minister of Finance.

The only minister still not appointed is the one in charge of sport. Until decision is made about the appointment, the prime minister will take up the portfolio.

