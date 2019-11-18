Sweden's Malmo airport closed after light plane accident

18 November 2019 05:05 (UTC+04:00)

A light aircraft made an emergency landing at Sweden's Malmo airport on Sunday afternoon, causing the airport to stop all air traffic, announced Swedish news SVT, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two men, an instructor at his 60s and a student at his 40s, were aboard when the accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. local time. Both men are physically unharmed.

"The flight tower lost contact with the aircraft and we sent out the helicopter," Anders Lannholm with Sweden Maritime and Air Rescue Center told SVT.

"Shortly thereafter, they saw that the aircraft was coming in for landing without contact with the airplane tower, and saw the plane gliding onto the runway with sparks," Lannholm said.

The airplane experienced technical problems in the air, which led to an emergency belly landing. The airplane is damaged and fuel leaks have occurred, according to the report.

Lannholm told SVT that the entire airport is closed off and that the airport has sent out all the resources it has to clean the leaked fuel and stand by for a potential rescue operation.

Malmo airport, previously known as Sturup, is the fourth busiest airport in Sweden. Air traffic at the airport is expected to resume at around 8:00 p.m. local time, according to an announcement on the airport's website.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China envoy threatens to ban Swedish minister over Gui Minhai award
Europe 16 November 00:48
MFA: Sweden, Azerbaijan have potential for further dev’t of economic relations
Business 14 November 12:04
Teenager killed after shooting in Malmo, minutes after car bomb explosion
Europe 11 November 03:17
'Suspicious' incident on plane at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport proves false alarm (UPDATED)
Europe 7 November 01:06
Georgia's Minister of Foreign Affairs to meet Eastern Partnership program officials
Georgia 4 November 15:13
Environmental concerns ground plan to double size of Italy's largest airport
Europe 30 October 02:56
Latest
North Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while U.S. and South Korea postpone drills
Other News 06:24
Bus crashes into tractor-trailer in U.S Virginia, 19 hospitalized
US 05:45
Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals
Arab World 04:35
Morocco arrests 2 IS suspects
Other News 03:59
Algerian presidential campaign kicks off
Other News 03:26
Hong Kong campus protesters fire arrows as anti-government unrest spreads
Other News 02:45
Lebanon slips deeper into crisis after Safadi withdrawal
Arab World 02:09
4 Egyptian workers killed in electricity transmission tower collapse near Cairo
Arab World 01:38
Tens of thousands gather in Tbilisi to demand snap elections in Georgia
Georgia 00:55