UK's Johnson drops corporate tax cut plan in bid to woo voters

19 November 2019 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was putting on hold further cuts in corporation tax and told voters he would use the money for spending on health and other priorities, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

His comments addressed a central issue in a Dec. 12 election as Johnson has been under pressure to show how he would pay for a plan to reverse cuts to many public services over the past decade and boost infrastructure investment.

“We are postponing further cuts in corporation tax,” Johnson told business leaders at a conference organized by the Confederation of British Industry, an employers’ group.

“This saves 6 billion pounds ($7.8 billion) that we can put into the priorities of the British people, including the NHS (National Health Service).”

Britain’s main corporation tax is among the lowest among the world’s industrialized economies but the government had been due to cut it to 17% next year from 19% now.

In September, finance minister Sajid Javid announced Britain’s biggest increase in day-to-day spending in 15 years in what was widely seen as an attempt to counter the spending promises of the left-wing opposition Labour Party.

Johnson, who called the election to try to secure a majority in parliament that would back his plan for Britain’s departure from the European Union, said on Monday he would keep Javid as his finance minister if their Conservatives win the election. British media have reported tensions between the teams of the two most powerful men in the government.

The postponed corporation tax cuts received a cautious welcome from the CBI’s director-general.

“Postponing further cuts to corporation tax to invest in public services could work for the country if it is backed by further efforts to the costs of doing business and promote growth,” Carolyn Fairbairn said in a statement.

Labour wants to raise the corporation tax rate and income taxes for top earners to help fund its own, bigger spending plans.

“Taxation is going to change under Labour. We’ve made no secret of that. We’ve been very, very clear that the richest 5% will pay more,” Corbyn told the CBI after Johnson spoke.

“And over the lifetime of the government, we will increase corporation tax to no higher than the 2010 levels.”

In 2010, the corporation tax rate stood at 28%. Before the 2017 election, Labour said it would raise the rate to 26%.

With the prospect of widespread infrastructure nationalization under Labour, and an abrupt Brexit possible under Johnson’s Conservatives, many business leaders say they face unprecedented levels of uncertainty.

“I believe we are facing a danger that could get in the way of a bright future, and it takes the form of extreme ideology. And we see it on both sides of the political divide,” the CBI’s Fairbairn said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
PM Johnson to tell business chiefs he will end uncertainty
Europe 18 November 14:22
Merkel expects British parliament to approve Brexit deal
Europe 12 November 16:36
UK lowers security level for its ships in Strait of Hormuz
Europe 7 November 17:25
UK finance minister promises tax cuts to voters
Europe 7 November 15:59
In election pitch, UK PM Johnson backs his deal over no-deal Brexit
Other News 2 November 18:25
Britain orders immediate moratorium on fracking due to earth tremor concerns
Europe 2 November 06:25
Latest
World Bank to give Uzbekistan $100M loan for rural development
Business 09:43
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times on Nov. 18-Nov. 19
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:29
Ambassador: IGB to bring great changes to South-East Europe’s natgas market
Oil&Gas 08:42
Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Milwaukee Fire Station
US 08:36
Rocket sirens sounding in Northern Israel
Israel 07:49
China State Council Appoints New Police Chief in Hong Kong
China 07:01
15 killed in north China coal mine blast
China 06:12
At least 24 Malian servicemen killed, 29 injured in militant attack
World 05:09
Four injured, 37 detained in Tbilisi protests
Georgia 04:42