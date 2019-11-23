Croatia to hire over 78,000 foreign workers in 2020

The Croatian government on Friday set an annual quota of 78,470 permits for hiring foreign workers in 2020, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The government unveiled the quota after a regular meeting.

A total of 64,604 permits are set for new employment, including 33,300 for construction, 18,370 for the tourism and hospitality industries, 2,904 for the transport sector, 2,300 for the metal industry, and 1,410 for the food industry.

There are permits for seasonal work, most of which are for the tourism and hospitality industries.

Croatia, a member state of the European Union (EU) since 2013, is faced with mass emigration of young people who are leaving for better job opportunities in other EU countries.

The southeastern European country is troubled by labor shortage, especially in the construction and tourism industries. In 2019, the government issued more than 60,000 work permits for foreign nationals.

