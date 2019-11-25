Two people killed in small airplane crash in Spain's Toledo province

At least two unidentified people were killed as a result of a small plane crashing in Spain's central province of Toledo, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the Europa Press news outlet, the crash occurred at the Casarrubios del Monte airport in Toledo. Encastillalamancha.es portal added that the plane left the airfield earlier in the day and crashed on its way back.

At the same time, the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha has told journalists that the damaged plane fell to the ground at around 11:38 AM local time in La Solana municipality.

Local emergency services confirmed the incident, adding that the aircraft was engulfed in fire, so they could have not saved the people on board.

​Spain's Civil Guard officers, medics, and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. At the moment, the identities of both the deceased remain unclear.

