Two people killed in small airplane crash in Spain's Toledo province

25 November 2019 00:41 (UTC+04:00)

At least two unidentified people were killed as a result of a small plane crashing in Spain's central province of Toledo, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the Europa Press news outlet, the crash occurred at the Casarrubios del Monte airport in Toledo. Encastillalamancha.es portal added that the plane left the airfield earlier in the day and crashed on its way back.

At the same time, the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha has told journalists that the damaged plane fell to the ground at around 11:38 AM local time in La Solana municipality.

Local emergency services confirmed the incident, adding that the aircraft was engulfed in fire, so they could have not saved the people on board.

​Spain's Civil Guard officers, medics, and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene. At the moment, the identities of both the deceased remain unclear.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Small plane crashes in eastern Congo, killing at least 24 people
World 24 November 17:45
Pilot killed in private plane crash at New Zealand lake
World 22 November 07:19
Spanish king pays courtesy visit to Raul Castro
Europe 15 November 22:33
EU opens in-depth investigation into Italian tax exemptions for ports
Europe 15 November 15:46
Spain's far right doubles seats in hung parliament
Europe 11 November 06:17
Spanish voter turnout at 38% at 2 p.m., down from April election
Other News 10 November 20:49
Latest
Bolivian interim president signs new general election law
Other News 24 November 23:59
Over 110 people killed in protests in Iraq
Other News 24 November 23:13
UN car explodes in Kabul, one killed, five wounded
Other News 24 November 22:35
Five bodies found after migrant boat crash off Sicily's coast
Europe 24 November 21:57
6 killed, 158 wounded in anti-gov't protests in southern Iraq
Other News 24 November 21:17
Netanyahu says Israel developing anti-drone technology in wake of recent launch from Gaza
Israel 24 November 20:54
Pope urges abolition of nuclear weapons at Japan's ground zeros
World 24 November 20:01
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was interviewed by TASS agency, "Rossiya 24" TV channel and "Rossiyskaya gazeta" (PHOTO)
Politics 24 November 19:11
Iraq boosts security on Syrian border to prevent Daesh terrorists infiltration
Arab World 24 November 18:46