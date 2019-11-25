Romania's President Iohannis wins re-election

25 November 2019 02:15 (UTC+04:00)

Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis easily won a presidential runoff vote on Sunday as expected, crushing his socialist challenger on a pledge to restart a judicial reform slowed down by successive Social Democrat (PSD) governments, Trend reports citing Reuters.

An exit poll conducted by IRES pollster showed Iohannis garnered 66.5% of votes followed by Dancila with 33.5%. Another pollster, CURS-Avangarde showed Iohannis winning with 64%.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Romania's Iohannis hopes for new presidential term to boost rule of law
Europe 24 November 07:55
Former Republican Congressman Mark Sanford drops bid to challenge Trump
US 12 November 22:05
Incumbent president leads Romania's presidential elections: exit polls
Europe 11 November 08:11
Democrats give up fundamental US interests for toppling Trump
Commentary 4 November 16:00
Economic co-op with Kazakhstan remains priority for Romania (Exclusive)
Business 4 November 09:11
Romania seeks opportunities for agricultural cooperation with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Business 1 November 08:59
Latest
Spanish police intercept suspected drug sub off Galicia: official
Europe 01:29
Two people killed in small airplane crash in Spain's Toledo province
Europe 00:41
Bolivian interim president signs new general election law
Other News 24 November 23:59
Over 110 people killed in protests in Iraq
Other News 24 November 23:13
UN car explodes in Kabul, one killed, five wounded
Other News 24 November 22:35
Five bodies found after migrant boat crash off Sicily's coast
Europe 24 November 21:57
6 killed, 158 wounded in anti-gov't protests in southern Iraq
Other News 24 November 21:17
Netanyahu says Israel developing anti-drone technology in wake of recent launch from Gaza
Israel 24 November 20:54
Pope urges abolition of nuclear weapons at Japan's ground zeros
World 24 November 20:01