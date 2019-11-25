Romania's President Iohannis wins re-election

Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis easily won a presidential runoff vote on Sunday as expected, crushing his socialist challenger on a pledge to restart a judicial reform slowed down by successive Social Democrat (PSD) governments, Trend reports citing Reuters.

An exit poll conducted by IRES pollster showed Iohannis garnered 66.5% of votes followed by Dancila with 33.5%. Another pollster, CURS-Avangarde showed Iohannis winning with 64%.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news