French luxury goods group LVMH said on Monday it has reached a definitive agreement to buy U.S. jewelry chain Tiffany & Co for $135 per share in an all-cash offer, in a $16.2 billion deal, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The Louis Vuitton owner also said in a statement it expects to close the transaction in the middle of next year.

