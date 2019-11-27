Angela Merkel calls for Europe to agree on China 5G policy

27 November 2019 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on European countries on Wednesday to aim for a common approach towards China and on its possible involvement in the 5G mobile network, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“One of the biggest dangers ... is that individual countries in Europe will have their own policies towards China and then mixed signals will be sent out,” she told lawmakers.

“That would be disastrous not for China but for us in Europe,” Merkel said, adding Germany and France must also try to agree a common approach.

