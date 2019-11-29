Illegal migrant shot and wounded in Croatia

An illegal migrant was shot and wounded in the Mrkopalj area of western Croatia, near the Slovenian border, local police announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police from Primorje-Gorski Kotar County said the incident took place on Wednesday when they encountered a group of illegal migrants. One migrant resisted a police officer, leading to the shooting.

The migrant who was shot in the right shoulder was immediately transported to a hospital in coastal city Rijeka and is currently in stable condition.

Police said the shooting was an accident, without releasing further details.

A similar incident happened on Nov. 16, when a police officer seriously injured a migrant. The police claimed then that an officer slipped and fell and accidentally fired a single gunshot. Media here reported that the migrant is still recovering.

