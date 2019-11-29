British police shoot dead knife man at London Bridge, declare terrorism incident

29 November 2019 21:31 (UTC+04:00)

British police on Friday shot dead a man who had strapped a fake bomb to his body and stabbed a number of people in what they said was a terrorism incident in the London Bridge area of the capital, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Police said they had been alerted at just before 2 p.m. to a stabbing at a premises near London Bridge, the scene of a deadly attack by Islamist militants two years ago.

“A male suspect was shot by specialist armed officers from the City of London police and I can confirm that this suspect died at the scene,” the United Kingdom’s top counter-terrorism officer, Neil Basu, told reporters.

“A number of other people received injuries during this incident,” Basu said. “We believe a device that was strapped to the body of the suspect was a hoax explosive device.”

A video posted on Twitter showed a group of about half a dozen men wrestling with someone on the ground on the sidewalk of the bridge. One of them backs away from the scene carrying a knife.

As he looks towards the melee, an armed police officer drags another person away from the man on the floor. Soon after, what sound like two gunshots ring out, and the man on the ground stops moving. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

