ECB takes oversight of big investment banks fleeing Brexit

4 December 2019 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

The European Central Bank will start supervising the subsidiaries of several global investment banking giants from next year as they move significant operations to the continent ahead of Brexit, the ECB said on Wednesday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“Owing to Brexit, four banks were expected to significantly increase their business activities and were therefore placed under the ECB’s direct supervision: UBS Europe SE, J.P. Morgan AG, Morgan Stanley Europe Holding SE and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE,” the ECB said in a statement.

All in all, the bank will supervise 117 lenders from next year, down from 119, as several banks no longer meet its criteria for supervision.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK's Johnson says will keep no-deal Brexit preparations in place
Europe 29 November 17:09
UK's Johnson offers up new Brexit promise for Christmas
Europe 25 November 04:29
In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises quick Brexit
Europe 20 November 10:03
PM Johnson to tell business chiefs he will end uncertainty
Europe 18 November 14:22
UK PM Johnson says all Conservative election candidates pledge to back his Brexit deal
Europe 17 November 06:21
Merkel expects British parliament to approve Brexit deal
Europe 12 November 16:36
Latest
Azercell signs memorandum of understanding during Bakutel (PHOTO)
Economy 14:08
Uzbekistan Airways becomes leader in Russian Vnukovo Airport's punctuality rating
Transport 14:00
Volume of business sector turnover increases in Georgia
Business 13:56
Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court issues decision on conformity of parliament's dissolution with Constitution (PHOTO)
Politics 13:49
Kazakhstan's communications company opens tender for communication lines construction
Tenders 13:41
Development of economy requires development of food safety
Business 13:40
ECO meeting chairman elected in Baku
Society 13:30
ECO countries have great economic potential
Society 13:17
Income from international travelers increases in Georgia
Finance 13:11