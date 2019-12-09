Turkey’s trade with Syria down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In October this year, Turkey’s trade turnover with Syria decreased by $6.5 million compared to October last year, amounting to $135.2 million, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

“In October 2019, Turkey’s exports to Syria amounted to $121.6 million, and imports from Syria - $13.6 million,” the ministry said.

From January through October 2019, trade between Turkey and Syria decreased by $40.5 million compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to $1.1 billion.

“From January through October 2019, Turkish exports to Syria amounted to $1 billion, and imports from Syria - $71.3 million,” the ministry said.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in October 2019 amounted to slightly over $34.5 billion.

In October 2019, the amount of Turkey's exports decreased by 1.53 percent, compared to October 2018, and amounted to over $16.3 billion.

Moreover, in October 2019, the amount of Turkey's imports increased by 10.79 percent, compared to October 2018, and exceeded $18.1 billion.

From January through October 2019, Turkey’s foreign trade turnover slightly exceeded $320.9 billion.

