Germany to support Jordan with 137.5 mln euros

Jordan and Germany on Monday signed four agreements worth 137.5 million euros to support Jordan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Jordan's Planning and International Cooperation Minister Wissam Rabadi at the signing ceremony in Amman, the first grant agreement, worth 66 million euros, will be dedicated to completing the seventh and eighth phases of water and sanitation projects for communities hosting Syrian refugees.

The second agreement includes a soft loan of 45 million euros to fund the fifth phase of the water management project in several governorates across Jordan.

Under the third agreement worth 25 million euros, a soft loan will be offered to revamp water infrastructure in the Jordan Valley.

The fourth agreement, worth 1.5 million euros, came as an additional grant offered to the second phase of the climate change adaptation program, with the aim of funding consultation services provided to farmers and supplying equipment to improve the water grids' maintenance and operation.

The agreements will help support the water sector in Jordan, where demand has increased by 40 percent over the past years.

The minister also expressed appreciation for Germany's continuous support for Jordan.

