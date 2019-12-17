Germany to support Jordan with 137.5 mln euros

17 December 2019 04:01 (UTC+04:00)

Jordan and Germany on Monday signed four agreements worth 137.5 million euros to support Jordan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Jordan's Planning and International Cooperation Minister Wissam Rabadi at the signing ceremony in Amman, the first grant agreement, worth 66 million euros, will be dedicated to completing the seventh and eighth phases of water and sanitation projects for communities hosting Syrian refugees.

The second agreement includes a soft loan of 45 million euros to fund the fifth phase of the water management project in several governorates across Jordan.

Under the third agreement worth 25 million euros, a soft loan will be offered to revamp water infrastructure in the Jordan Valley.

The fourth agreement, worth 1.5 million euros, came as an additional grant offered to the second phase of the climate change adaptation program, with the aim of funding consultation services provided to farmers and supplying equipment to improve the water grids' maintenance and operation.

The agreements will help support the water sector in Jordan, where demand has increased by 40 percent over the past years.

The minister also expressed appreciation for Germany's continuous support for Jordan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
German business morale hits 6-month high in December
Europe 18 December 14:11
Germany transports over 1.8M tons of cargo to Turkey
Transport 16 December 18:08
German wholesalers set for revenue increase in 2019, 2020
Europe 16 December 15:32
Members of Azerbaijan’s Musavat opposition party being interrogated in Europe
Politics 16 December 10:38
China warns Germany of ‘consequences’ if it decides to ban Huawei 5G rollout
China 15 December 19:53
German TV airs film on activities of Armenian mafia in Europe
Politics 13 December 16:42
Latest
Landslide in metro construction site kills 4 in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 03:36
Greek parliament approves 2020 budget, projects stronger growth
Europe 02:58
Pompeo: will cooperate with impeachment trial if required by law
US 02:03
Brazilian Congress approves federal budget for 2020
Other News 01:19
Bolivian attorney general orders ex-president Morales' arrest
Other News 00:37
Poland to complete talks on buying US F-35 jets by January - Defence Minister
Europe 18 December 23:59
US House holds debates before vote on impeachment
US 18 December 23:15
Number of injured rises to 10 in head-on train collision in Romania
Europe 18 December 22:50
Boeing 737 MAX freeze divides suppliers into haves and have-nots
Other News 18 December 21:56