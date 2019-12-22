Croatian opposition candidate Milanovic leads in presidential vote

22 December 2019 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

Zoran Milanovic, the leader of the Socialist Democratic Party in Croatia, is ahead of his challenges in the presidential vote, an exit poll out Sunday has revealed, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The 53-year-old former prime minister is poised to win 29.58 per cent of the vote, according to a poll by the national television.

Milanovic is trailed by sitting President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic with 26.38 per cent and independent candidate Miroslav Skoro with 24.1 per cent.

The remaining eight candidates won a combined 6 per cent of the vote. If no candidate secures over 50 per cent of the vote the election will go into a second round.

