2.6 mln people in Central African Republic need humanitarian aid in 2020

25 December 2019 08:47 (UTC+04:00)

UN humanitarian workers estimate that some 2.6 million people in the Central African Republic (CAR), or more than half of its total population, will need humanitarian assistance in 2020, a UN spokesman said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of November, nearly 700,000 people were displaced throughout the country, and over 595,000 people have taken refuge in the neighboring countries, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Limited access to agricultural fields due to insecurity impacts three-quarters of the population, he told a daily press briefing.

More than 1 million girls and boys of school age will need humanitarian assistance in education in 2020 and approximately 178,000 children will need treatment for acute malnutrition, he said, adding that the humanitarian response plan for the CAR in 2020 requests 401 million U.S. dollars.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UN urges Kenya to diversify food production
Other News 23 December 23:24
DR Congo most displacement-affected country in Africa: UN
Other News 22 December 04:01
UN, partners send medical supplies to Uganda for flood relief
Other News 21 December 22:07
UN General Assembly adopts resolution against glorification of Nazism
World 19 December 07:11
Turkmenistan taking part in Global Refugee Forum in Geneva
Business 18 December 20:40
Uzbekistan in top 10 countries by open data sources
Business 18 December 13:44
Latest
Epsilon boosts gas production in low-productivity strata of Uzbekistan’s Bukhara region
Oil&Gas 09:28
Russia's Roscosmos talks changes to agreement on rent of Kazakhstan's Baikonur
Business 08:56
Questions over Hyundai construction of Chilean bridge amid row with government
Other News 08:29
New Zealand police suspend search for last 2 missing victims of volcano eruption
Other News 07:44
Fire in Chilean city of Valparaíso destroys about 50 homes
Other News 06:56
Khashoggi's fiancee says execution of those convicted would conceal truth
Arab World 06:07
Heads of three Japan Post firms to resign over improper policy sales
Other News 05:16
Strong 6.2-magnitude quake shakes central Colombia
Other News 04:21
Nissan top executive Seki to resign in blow to turnaround plan
World 03:29