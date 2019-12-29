Swiss nuclear power station shut down due to technical fault

29 December 2019 02:59 (UTC+04:00)

The reactor at the Leibstadt nuclear power station in northern Switzerland shut down automatically because of a technical problem on Saturday, the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (ENSI) said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The shutdown at Leibstadt, which was built in 1984 and is one of four nuclear power stations in the country, took place at 7:48 a.m. local time following a technical fault in the non-nuclear part of the plant, a statement by the operator said.

"The plant is in a safe condition. The automatic measuring network in the vicinity of the nuclear power plants has not shown any increase in radioactivity," ENSI said.

The shutdown at Leibstadt comes a week after the Mühleberg nuclear power plant outside Bern was permanently switched off. It was the first Swiss nuclear power reactor to be decommissioned. The reactor had been in service since 1972 and provided 5% of the electricity used in Switzerland. The decision to close the Mühleberg plant was made for business reasons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rescuers comb Austrian, Swiss avalanches in case of victims
Europe 27 December 01:28
Turkmenistan taking part in Global Refugee Forum in Geneva
Business 18 December 20:40
Switzerland to exchange financial information with Azerbaijan
Finance 14 December 21:01
Switzerland to exchange financial information with Azerbaijan
Finance 13 December 17:01
Lufthansa to sell rest of catering unit LSG in 2020
Europe 9 December 12:41
Turkmenistan eyes to buy special vehicles in Switzerland
Business 29 November 09:07
Latest
43 killed, 466 injured in Thai road accidents on 1st day of New Year holiday
Other News 02:01
UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online
Europe 01:15
Italian PM Conte names new ministers, sets policy agenda for 2020
Europe 00:29
Turkish parliament to discuss Libya troop mandate next week
Turkey 28 December 23:55
Tropical cyclone Sarai leaves 1 dead, some 2,000 evacuated in Fiji
Other News 28 December 23:24
General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2020
Other News 28 December 22:32
At least five dead after twin-engine plane crashes in Louisiana
US 28 December 21:41
Death toll from suicide truck bomb attack in Mogadishu rises to 76: charity
Other News 28 December 21:06
Iran discloses volume of low-sulfur fuel oil required by ships per year
Oil&Gas 28 December 20:58